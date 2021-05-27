Cancel
Kansas City, KS

KANSAS CITY PLAZA BLM ACTIVIST THREATENS POLICE!?!

 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas City protest chatter and a controversial "talking point" have sparked outrage amongst conservatives across the nation. Whilst Portland rioted, this bit of street side bravado in Kansas City earned a more stern rebuke because of the brazen and loose talk . . . Still, people say a lot of things and whilst the rhetoric isn't inspiring (actually, it's gutter talk) we're not sure if constitutes an actionable call to violence . . . To be fair, we usually tune out whenever somebody rants with a megaphone.

