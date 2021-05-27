LETTER: FredNats will improve with time

I love reading a real newspaper, running my fingers across the page, connecting with the individuals in the story, but as times change, so has the Connecticut Post. As a growing teen, I can remember reading the Bridgeport Post — which was delivered by the carrier in a late ‘60s station wagon (and I still remember his name) — tossing it out the window to hit the driveway, usually at 4 p.m. (as we always had the late edition vs. the Bridgeport Telegram). My friend and I would open it up to read Teen Forum for boy/girl relationship advice as it was for young teens, just plain boy/girl — no groups tied to it, after which we moved on to read Dear Abby, the divorce petitions (I miss those) and the property transfers (miss those, too). I guess now it is confidential information to see who is divorcing or selling property; unless you see it on Facebook, etc.