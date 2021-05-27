Cancel
Baseball

LETTER: FredNats will improve with time

Free Lance-Star
 2021-05-27

With the passage of time, I’m sure the FredNats will improve their record. They are the new kids on the block and need time to really gel as a team. Let’s get out and support them. Remember, Rome wasn’t built in a day. Joy Dunbar. Spotsylvania.

