Saint Louis, MO

Sheriff's deputies to patrol Washington Avenue during weekends beginning in June

5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 23 days ago
ST. LOUIS — Following unruly crowds on Washington Avenue, sheriff’s deputies and a stronger police force will be patrolling the popular entertainment district on weekends. “The sheriff is not here to play,” St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts said. “My guys aren't here to play. I don’t think St. Louis, like last weekend, will be a good place to come, to come down here and jump on cars. That will not happen with me present. I will be one of the ones downtown on the detail.”

www.ksdk.com
