The coronavirus pandemic has affected us all — from losing loved ones and feeling isolated to job loss and financial insecurity — devastating effects felt across America. Throughout the pandemic, we saw numerous shelter-at-home orders to help mitigate the spread of the disease. Sheltering at home, though, assumes that your home is a true shelter — a safe place. But imagine being told to “hunker down” in an environment that’s far from safe. For many, sheltering in place meant increased cases of abuse and manipulation, and losing access to critical support systems.