Obituaries

Philip Timko – February 6, 1960 – May 21, 2021

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhilip Timko, age 61, born February 6, 1960, passed away May 21. Philip Andrew Timko, also known as “Andy” to his Marblehead family and friends. Beloved son of Janice (nee Monak) and the late Philip Timko; loving brother of Rebecca Timko; Uncle and Godfather to Gabrielle, Gino, Michael and Sam Palladino. Godson to his Aunt Ruth Flewelling (Uncle Harry) and Uncle John Timko (Aunt Jean). Special nephew and friend to many, and his loving dog Buddy. Private graveside service at Catawba Island Cemetery by The V. Rev. Alexander Garklavs of Holy Trinity Church in Parma.

