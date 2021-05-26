Philip Timko – February 6, 1960 – May 21, 2021

On May 30, 2021, Jason Ray Williams (as his mother used to call him when he was in trouble) left this world. He leaves behind his wife, Sherrie Williams, who lovingly referred to him as her Jackass, a term which Jason, in 10 years of adoring marriage, could never really find a proper defense against. Together they created a loving family with daughters Makayla Williams and Dravyn Patterson, and sons Eden Williams, Landen Sinnot and Asher Williams.