Triumph grads implored to use skills “to change this world”

Buy Now From left, Sam Berry, Laura Bond, Aleah Booker and Nathan Burkey smile while watching the student slideshow during the Triumph High School graduation ceremony Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Frontier Park. Some 45 students from Triumph received their diplomas while 36 walked in the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Cheers, smiles and sighs of relief filled Frontier Park Arena early Wednesday afternoon as Triumph High School’s 2021 graduates walked across the stage to accept their diplomas.

It’s been a long year-and-a-half for this graduating class, which finished its junior year remotely and attended modified in-person classes throughout this year.

Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Boyd Brown, who will leave his post soon after this school year concludes, said getting through the last 15 months is something every graduate should be proud of.

“I know it wasn’t easy, and it may have been an inconvenience, but you all did what you had to do to graduate,” Brown told Triumph’s 45 graduates, who sat on stage clad in black caps and gowns. “I want to thank each and every one of you for your willingness to do everything required to keep schools open so you and your peers could attend schools in person.”

Unlike many other school districts across the country, LCSD1 did not record high enough COVID-19 numbers to have to close the entire district this school year, though it was steadfast in its requirement that students and staff adhere to sometimes unpopular safety protocols, such as wearing masks.

LCSD1 Board of Trustees Chair Rose Ann Million Rinne, who was dressed in a black cowgirl hat and boots, called Triumph’s graduates “extraordinary,” and thanked the students, staff, parents and larger community for supporting LCSD1 through this “unprecedented” school year.

Rinne likened this school year to navigating a puzzle maze.

“For these kids, their every activities – from eating lunch, attending classes, participating in music, sports, speech and debate and theatre, etc. – were put into its own puzzle maze,” she said. “It was messy and complicated. Unlike previous years, there was no straight path to the goal, and everything was complicated by the phrase ‘it might not happen.’”

But graduation did happen.

And Rinne said that each student’s experiences navigating “their personal pandemic puzzle” made each of the graduates “more resilient” and helped to “enhance soft skills – the ones that are harder to measure.”

Dan Benford, a math teacher at Triumph and selected faculty speaker for the ceremony, said it may not immediately click for every graduate that their “youth and time of few responsibilities is ending.”

Regardless, Benford said, the faculty at Triumph hope all 45 graduates left the ceremony Wednesday with the ability to think critically, effectively manage their own lives and solve problems.

“The problems you face as graduates are real. They’re meaningful. They require thought and effort. The wrong solution can follow you for years. But the right one can make all the difference,” Benford said.

“Use your skills, graduates. Go change this world.”