Freedom’s Lowdermilk inks with Lenoir-Rhyne

By JUSTIN EPLEY Sports writer
Morganton News Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreedom senior Tay Lowdermilk on Tuesday signed with Lenoir-Rhyne to join the Bears’ men’s track and field program for 2021-22. Lowdermilk had a number of strong performances in his final prep season with the Patriots. He won two events in a meet versus conference foe Hickory and non-league opponent R-S Central, topping the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.1 seconds and the 200 meters at 23.5 seconds. Lowdermilk also won the 100 at a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference event versus Hickory and McDowell at 11.71 seconds. And he won the 400 meters in a meet against the NWC’s Watauga and nonconference Avery County, timing in at 56.09 seconds.

