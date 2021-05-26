Freedom’s Lowdermilk inks with Lenoir-Rhyne

Stepping up as the captain of collegiate level athletic team is always an added pressure for any athlete, especially when it's only your second year with the team. Add on the fact that competitions were thrown out the window and the team was not able to train together, and it was a tough year for Wilkie's Treyton Pernitsky to lead the University of Saskatchewan Huskies' track and field team as their captain ahead of the pandemic year, and his extra effort put towards the team has earned him a leadership award this year with the team.