The LSU Tigers are in the NCAA Baseball Tournament, but they have a long trip ahead of them. The Bayou Bengals will compete in the Eugene, Oregon Regional. The Oregon Ducks are the 14th national seed and will host Central Connecticut on Friday. LSU will take on Gonzaga on Friday night at 9 PM. There are many who believe the Zags were good enough to host a Regional this season after going 33 and 17 and winning the West Coast Conference title.