Malliotakis Calls on Governor & Mayor to Reverse Policies Contributing to Crime Increase
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) joined local elected officials in highlighting the recent increase in crime in New York City, including a string of bank robberies on Staten Island. The group called for additional changes to Governor Cuomo’s bail reform policy, the reinstatement of the NYPD’s plainclothes unit, the full refunding of the department, and federal law enforcement intervention if the Mayor continues to tie the hands of the NYPD.shorefrontnews.com