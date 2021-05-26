BLACK AMERICAN BORROWERS OBTAIN OVER $14 BILLION IN PPP LOANS, WHILE OTHERS MISS OUT AS FUNDING UNEXPECTEDLY ENDS
Black or African American borrowers this year got over $14 billion of Paycheck Protection Program loans. Under that category, 714,501 loans worth around $14.1 billion were approved as of May 16, U.S. Small Business Administration data show. Asian borrowers garnered 148,406 loans valued at $7 billion. The take for American Indian or Alaska natives was 52,969 loans worth around $2.4 billion.www.communityvoiceks.com