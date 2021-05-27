New York Senate Passes Three Anti-Harassment Bills

Just days after a revised bill to legalize marijuana in New York was released following negotiations between the governor and Senate and Assembly leaders, formal hearings have been scheduled for the proposal in three committees on Tuesday. And floor votes could immediately follow action by the panels, a top lawmaker says. Put simply, things are moving fast—which is consistent with what legislative leaders and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said to expect after a deal was reached. The Assembly Codes and Ways & Means Committees and the Senate Finance Committee are scheduled to start considering the legislation within minutes of each other on Tuesday morning. While the bill is not currently listed on the floor schedule for either body, Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes (D) said on Monday that she anticipates that a vote in her chamber will take place after the committees move the bill. Cuomo will sign the measure “right away,” she told a WIVB-TV reporter. I just spoke with Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes, who told me she expects a vote on the marijuana bill tomorrow after it gets through the committees. She also tells me she expects to governor to sign the bill "right away". https://t.co/AwrwZ3dbC1 — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) March 29, 2021 This legislation is being handled outside of the budget, but lawmakers are still pushing to pass it on schedule ahead of Thursday’s budget deadline. Peoples-Stokes, who is carrying the Assembly version of the bill, said last week that the legislation they negotiated with the governor “provides long awaited marijuana justice for New Yorkers, and makes significant steps and investments to begin to address the generational devastation caused by marijuana prohibition and mass incarceration.” Senate Finance Chairwoman Liz Krueger (D), the lead Senate sponsor of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) whose panel is set to…