New York Senate Passes Three Anti-Harassment Bills

By admin
shorefrontnews.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThis week, the New York State Senate Majority passed a sweeping package of anti-harassment bills sponsored by Senator Andrew Gounardes as part of the Legislation to Improve State Ethics and Integrity. These bills will ban “no rehire” clauses in settlement agreements for workers who have filed a claim against their employer, expand the statute of limitations for harassment, and extend provisions laid out by the Human Rights Law to all employees. These bills will help prevent abuse, ensure justice, and empower employees at every level.

