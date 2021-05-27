Cancel
New York City, NY

MTA Extends Public Vaccination Program at Grand Central Terminal and Penn Station

 23 days ago

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) today announced that its successful public vaccination program will be extended through Saturday, May 29 at Penn Station and Grand Central Terminal, the program’s most popular sites. The program, first announced by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, has administered more than 10,000 vaccinations to date at locations throughout New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley since May 12. The program will continue to administer the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and has the capacity to serve up to 300 people per day on a walk-in, no-appointment basis.

