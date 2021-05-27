Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Texas Rangers rookie Adolís Garcia continues record-breaking May despite loss to Angels

By Stefan Stevenson, Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Newsbug.info
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe month of May continued to be a revelation for a Texas Rangers rookie slugger. Adolís Garcia, the 28-year-old outfielder who joined the team two weeks into the season, hit his 16th home run in the Rangers’ 9-8 loss to the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim on Wednesday afternoon. Garcia...

www.newsbug.info
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Woodward
Person
Josh Hamilton
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Rafael Palmeiro
Person
Vladimir Guerrero
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Angels#The Blue Jays#Astros#Mariners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBtonyspicks.com

Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Dodgers 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The third match between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers will be held at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 4:10 PM EDT. The Rangers were defeated in the first meeting with the Rangers but they bounced back in the second match and won by a score of 12-1. Texas delivered 12 runs, 17 hits, and 12 RBIs in the game. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scored the first point in the 3rd inning. Brock Holt scored the last point in the 9th inning. Texas ranks 5th in the AL West standings with a record of 25-40.
MLBMarietta Daily Journal

Dodgers’ day of tough news gets worse with blowout loss to Texas Rangers

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers were having an up-and-down day Saturday, even before their interleague game with the Texas Rangers. Just as Cody Bellinger was set to return to the lineup Sunday, the team announced that infielder Max Muncy was put on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain.
MLBvavel.com

Highlights and runs: Texas Rangers 1-12 Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021 MLB

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM. Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport. In a game that was practically decided in the first inning (0-6), Texas lost 1-12 to Los Angeles. It was the first of three games in the mini-series in California; tomorrow, at 9:10 p.m., they will face each other again.
MLBallfans.co

On deck: Texas Rangers at Astros

Pitchers: Tuesday, RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1, 2.96) vs. RHP Kyle Gibson (4-0, 2.13); Wednesday, RHP Zack Greinke (6-2, 3.68) vs. RHP Jordan Lyles (2-4, 5.37). Astros (37-28) update: Houston, which has won 10 of its last 14 games, leads the majors in runs (358, 14 more than the Dodgers), hits (619, 52 more than the Blue Jays), batting average (.274, 10 points higher than Toronto), on-base percentage (.344, two points higher than the White Sox) and OPS (.789, eight points higher than the Jays). The Astros have also struck out a major league-low 468 times, 27 fewer than the Mets. … Michael Brantley has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, going for 23 for 53 (.434) in that span with six doubles and 10 RBIs. In his five games since coming off the injured list, he has reached base in 15 of 23 plate appearances. … The Astros plan to piggyback Jake Odorizzi with McCullers in Tuesday’s game.
MLBssnewstelegram.com

Struggles continue for the Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers opened this season in a unique position. After being projected to win only 66 games, the Rangers got off to an 18-18 start, seemingly proving that they were much closer to being a competitive team than some may have thought. Since then things haven’t gone very well...
MLBFort Worth Star-Telegram

How MLB ban on sticky stuff may be a slick development for Texas Rangers’ Joey Gallo

MLB means business this time, though how much business has been called into question by many players who weren’t bashful Tuesday on social media. They are dubious about baseball’s plan to crack down on foreign substances being used by pitchers, specifically Spider Tack and the combination of sunscreen and rosin, and if umpires will actually enforce the new rules.
BaseballYardbarker

Rangers History Today: A Triple Play, Pudge's Record, And A Heartbreaking Loss

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers turned their second triple play in team history. On June 17, 1999, the Rangers faced the New York Yankees, en route to their third division title in four years. In this outing, the Rangers had Aaron Sele on the mound against the Yankees’ Chili Davis. Davis had Tino Martinez at second base and Paul O’Neill at first base. Davis hit a sharp line drive at Rangers second baseman Mark McLemore for the first out of the inning.
MLBdallassun.com

Adolis Garcia, Rangers shoot for series win over A's

Adolis Garcia looks to continue his power surge on Thursday afternoon as the Texas Rangers conclude their four-game series against the Oakland Athletics in Arlington, Texas. Garcia boosted his team-leading home run total to 20 after belting a pair of solo shots in the Rangers' 5-3 win over the Athletics on Wednesday. The 28-year-old Cuban rookie also leads Texas in RBIs (52) and total bases (138).
MLBsemoball.com

Garcia extends rookie HR lead to 20 as Rangers beat A's 5-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Major league rookie home run leader Adolis Garcia went deep twice for his 19th and 20th, Brock Holt had a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 5-3 on Wednesday night. The Rangers had hits on the first...
MLBchatsports.com

LA Angels: This new reliever needs more chances vs. Tampa Bay

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) throws a pitch against the Oakland Athletics. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports. The first game of the LA Angels vs. San Francisco Giants series could not have gone much worse for the Halos. The Angels couldn’t hit, Andrew Heaney disappointed, and...
MLBYardbarker

Rangers' Adolis Garcia Named Top-10 MLB Rookie in 2021

ARLINGTON, Texas — When the Texas Rangers signed Mike Foltynewicz in January, Adolis García was designated for assignment and outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock, clearing waivers in the process. The Rangers should thank their proverbial lucky stars that no other team showed any interest. Bleacher Report recently ranked the top-10...
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Sunday

The last Sunday of June means we're fast approaching the halfway point of the 2021 season. The All-Star break is a mere two weeks away and it won't be long before trade deadline talk dominates the news. Well, hopefully anyway. Weather was a factor again yesterday, so let's hope Mother Nature cooperates on Sunday. Head-to-head contests lie in the balance, along with a chance to pad stats in roto leagues.