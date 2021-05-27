Covid Origin Hunt Ordered; Melbourne May Lock Down: Virus Update

“One last heave”. Where have we heard that before? Was it in March last year, when the lockdown was imposed for at least “three weeks”, just to flatten the peak for the sake of the NHS? Or seven weeks later in May when the risk to the NHS had passed, but we were told that a supreme collective effort was needed to “crush” the virus once and for all? Or in January this year when we heard that the “end is in sight” and “one last push” would do the trick?