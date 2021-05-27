Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Covid Origin Hunt Ordered; Melbourne May Lock Down: Virus Update

By Bloomberg News
msn.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he ordered the U.S. intelligence community to “redouble” its effort to determine the origin of the coronavirus, including whether it possibly came from a Chinese lab accident. Melbourne is bracing to go into lockdown as soon as Thursday as a cluster of Covid-19 cases continues to grow.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Gabriel Attal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Economy#Fda Approval#Chinese#The European Union#Astrazeneca Plc#Drugmaker#The Associated Press#Victorian#Facebook Inc#Politico#Twitter Inc#Alphabet Inc#Google#Glaxo Covid Drug Wins#Glaxosmithkline Plc#The U S Fda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Public Health
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
India
News Break
FDA
News Break
Youtube
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthbbcgossip.com

Positive COVID-19 fragments detected in Melbourne wastewater

Residents across several inner west and north suburbs in Melbourne are being asked to remain vigilant for any coronavirus symptoms. The fresh warning from Victoria‘s Department of Health comes after positive viral fragments of COVID-19 were found in a wastewater sample taken last Thursday, June 3. “This new detection is...
Public Healthkhn.org

South China Province Locks Down As Delta Covid Variant Surges

In other news, Fiji is seeing a record number of covid cases, and the surge is blamed on people sharing the drink kava; India's falling case load prompts cautious unlocking; and Thailand is using locally-made AstraZeneca vaccines but supplies are limited. Authorities in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong are...
Public Healthnewsfinale.com

Victoria COVID LIVE updates: State records nine new local cases, more exposure sites added; Delta variant could extend Melbourne lockdown

The testing numbers were lower yesterday but that’s still 24,265 Victorians who lined up to take a coronavirus test on a wintry Sunday. If you have any symptoms and are looking for a testing centre, you can check out the wait times right here. The highest wait time right now is 45 minutes at Heidelberg’s Repat, followed by 30-minute waits at The Alfred and the Royal Children’s hospitals.
Public Healthdailymagazine.news

U.S. Hits 300 Million Doses With Covid in Retreat: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. passed the milestone of administering more than 300 million vaccine doses. New cases and deaths continue to plunge and are back to the levels just after U.S. states began imposing restrictions in March 2020. The U.K. will accelerate its vaccination program in a bid to stay...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Taiwan's May exports surge, COVID-19 may cloud outlook

TAIPEI, June 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s exports rose for an 11th straight month in May, and far exceeded expectations, boosted by global demand for microchips and hi-tech gadgets in the work-from-home pandemic boom, but the island’s own COVID-19 spike could cloud the outlook. Exports rose 38.6% from a year earlier...
POTUSCNBC

U.S. reportedly concluded Covid virus may have leaked from Wuhan lab

A U.S. report on the origins of Covid-19 concluded that the hypothesis of a virus leak from a Chinese lab in Wuhan is plausible, The Wall Street Journal said. President Joe Biden said last month he had ordered aides to find answers to the origin of the virus. U.S. officials...
Nebraska Statekfornow.com

Nebraska Congressman Questioning Origin Of COVID Virus

(KFOR NEWS June 8, 2021) Nebraska 1st District Republican Congressman, Jeff Fortenberry, is questioning the origin of the COVID-19 virus. The following is a June 5, 2021, report from Fortenberry’s House website:. “For 15 months, our nation has rightly focused on combatting and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to...
POTUSWashington Post

Where Are We in Hunting for the Coronavirus’s Origin?

More than a year after Covid-19 touched off the worst pandemic in more than a century, scientists have yet to determine its origins. The closest related viruses to SARS-CoV-2 were found in bats over 1,000 miles from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the disease erupted in late 2019. Initially, cases were tied to a fresh food market and possibly the wildlife sold there. An investigation in early 2021 has highlighted the possibility that they acted as a vector, transferring the virus from bats to humans. More politically charged theories allege the virus accidentally escaped from a nearby research laboratory, or entered China from another country via imported frozen food. Amid all the posturing, governments and scientists agree that deciphering the creation story is key to reducing the risk of future pandemics.
Public HealthCosmos

What’s the Delta COVID variant found in Melbourne?

Victoria’s current COVID outbreak took another turn last week when a new variant was discovered by health authorities. It’s not clear whether this new “Delta” variant emerged from Victoria, New South Wales or elsewhere, and it hasn’t yet been matched to any cases in hotel quarantine. We’ve still got a...
Public HealthTelegraph

Britain is still paying the price for the original sin of locking down

“One last heave”. Where have we heard that before? Was it in March last year, when the lockdown was imposed for at least “three weeks”, just to flatten the peak for the sake of the NHS? Or seven weeks later in May when the risk to the NHS had passed, but we were told that a supreme collective effort was needed to “crush” the virus once and for all? Or in January this year when we heard that the “end is in sight” and “one last push” would do the trick?
U.S. Politicsperuzi.xyz

China and US diplomats clash over virus origin

Top U.S. and Chinese diplomats appear to have had another sharply worded exchange, with Beijing saying it told the U.S. to cease interfering in its internal affairs and accusing it of politicizing the search for the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yang said China was “gravely concerned” over what he...
Posted by
CNN

Uncovering the origins of the virus that sparked a pandemic

(CNN) — Unlocking the mysteries of the exact origins of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19 and launched a global pandemic in March 2020, has become one of the most burning questions in the scientific community. But the effort, like so many other coronavirus-related issues, has become hotly contested, fraught with implications for international relations and, in the United States at least, laced with conspiracy theories and politically motivated posturing.
Public HealthMercury News

N.Y. Positivity Rate at Record Low; Moderna Order: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) — Moderna Inc. said the U.S. government would buy 200 million more doses of its vaccine in a deal that included the potential for buying other Covid candidates in testing, including booster shots. European Union government envoys agreed to lift travel restrictions for U.S. residents, a diplomat familiar with...