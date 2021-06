SALEM, Ore. — Oregon lawmakers have passed a bill that will suspend the Essential Skills graduation requirement for students for the next three years. Senate Bill 744 also directs the state Department of Education to use the suspension to evaluate how Oregon assesses student knowledge in their pursuit of a diploma. Among other things, education leaders are tasked with comparing diploma requirements in different states, making recommendations for state requirements to reduce disparities, and determining whether requirements for diplomas have been applied inequitably to different student populations.