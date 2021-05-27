‘It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon’: Protesters reflect one year after murder of George Floyd
Silence fell around the steps of the Rhode Island State House, allowing only the noise of passing cars to echo through the marble steps and open green. A year after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police officer Derek Chauvin, the Black Lives Matter Rhode Island Political Action Committee held a protest Tuesday around the Rhode Island State House that gathered around 40 people.