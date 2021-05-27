Two South graduates will continue friendship as teammates at LCCC

CHEYENNE – Riley VanTassell and Andraya Dimas have been best friends for years.

They met in middle school when they were both on the basketball team.

Their friendship blossomed as they both developed into star players for South High School’s basketball team. And it’s still going strong.

They both graduated from high school Wednesday and are now preparing to play basketball together at Laramie County Community College next year.

“Individually, they’re very impressive people. Collectively, the two of them are a force,” said Chad DeBruyn, South’s basketball coach. He’s known Riley and Andraya since their middle school days, and said their friendship has been a positive influence on the rest of the team.

“They’re both great kids. Riley is a grinder – she’s a kid who will just outwork everybody,” DeBruyn said. “Andraya is a kid who just keeps getting better every day. She’s just that type of person.”

They’ve both led South’s basketball team to success through the years, and DeBruyn said their commitment to each others’ success is one reason why.

“They’re the type of kids who get up in the morning before school to work out, and they don’t stop until 8 o’clock at night,” he said. “Between the two of them, if one wasn’t feeling like working out, they’d push the other to get it done.”

For both Riley and Andraya, playing basketball is an adrenaline rush.

“It’s a game of highs and lows. The highs are addictive, and you’ve got to get through the lows,” said Riley, who’s served as a team captain for the past two years. “I think it’s made me more of a leader. I’ve become super close with a lot of my teammates.”

In addition to excelling at basketball, both Riley and Andraya are hardworking, excellent students – Riley recently mastered German – who don’t have a lot of free time on their hands.

But during the free time they do have, they like to spend it with each other.

“Whenever we hang out, it’s never a dull moment,” said Andraya, who’s made many memories with Riley playing board games and going to the gym. The two friends, who are planning to live together in the residence hall at LCCC, are excited to keep making more memories in college. “Our hobbies are so similar, it’s easy to stay close and work to get better for college basketball season.”

Andraya, who described her friendship with Riley as something “super rare,” said this is a friendship she sees continuing well into adulthood.

“We’ve been friends forever. We’ve had those moments where we don’t hang out for a while or have any classes together, but it’s never changed our friendship,” she said. “We can go a couple weeks without hanging out, but the next time we see each other, it’s the exact same as it was before.”

Andraya and Riley both have big plans for themselves beyond college basketball. Andraya’s considering a career in veterinary medicine, and Riley is thinking about becoming a teacher or a coach.

DeBruyn said he’d love to see either of them make a career out of coaching.

“I always push kids like this to get into education because I think they have a lot to offer the youths down the road,” he said. “But, I know both of them will be wildly successful at anything they choose. I’m sure looking forward to watching them play together at LCCC.”