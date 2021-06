For those who never played the first two OlliOlli games, they were high-score chasing, trick comboing 2D arcade greats that, while really fun, could also be brutally difficult. But there was clearly something special there in developer Roll7’s take on a sport that’s seen its fair share of gaming highs (the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater) and lows (also, the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series). It’s why the studio is returning to the franchise with OlliOlli World, which is looking to bring some of that back, but strip away some of what made it a bit more difficult for players to get into or to live up to its high skill level as it progressed. From my hands-on time with some opening levels and an interview with the devs, there’s something quite magical about this new take on the familiar formula - and it’s very much found in the “World” added to OlliOlli’s name.