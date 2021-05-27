Mahoning County man convicted for Instagram post threatening Jewish center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Mahoning County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to using a firearm to threaten a Jewish community center in Youngstown. James P. Reardon, 22, of New Middletown pleaded guilty in federal court to a two-count indictment charging him with transmitting a threatening communication and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, according to a U.S. Department of Justice media release.www.cleveland19.com