We obviously need a more well-rounded history education, not just in the United States but around the world. That means telling more stories of people who have been largely marginalized. Until that happens, it’s important to utilize months or specific time periods that are designated for history niches to help bring awareness to the narratives we need to hear more of, such as Women’s History Month. Women have obviously been a significant part of shaping the world, but again, we can do better when it comes to sharing those stories.