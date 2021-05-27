Cancel
Baseball

Jefferson baseball team reflects on past season

By Mike Considine
MySanAntonio
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleDavid Castillo and Christopher Perez are headed separate ways after a decade as teammates, but their impact on Jefferson baseball won’t soon be forgotten. The seniors were on a mission to restore the Mustangs’ reputation, and it was an unqualified success. Jefferson qualified for three playoff appearances and shared a district title with Brackenridge as the pair made contributions from Day 1.

