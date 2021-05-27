Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Freestone, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 13:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Anderson; Freestone; Leon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River Near Long Lake (Oakwood) affecting Freestone, Anderson and Leon Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River Near Long Lake (Oakwood). * Until Sunday afternoon. * At 1:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 37.0 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday morning and continue falling to 34.0 feet early Tuesday afternoon. * Impact...At 37.0 feet, Minor flooding of the Coffield Prison agricultural land, and ranch and farm lands along the river, is expected.