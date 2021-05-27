Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC217-271315- /O.NEW.KSGF.FL.W.0052.210527T0112Z-210531T0115Z/ /HTNM7.1.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 812 PM CDT Wed May 26 2021 The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Warning for the Little Osage River near Horton. * From this evening to Sunday evening. * At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 36.3 feet. * Flood stage is 41.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Friday evening to a crest of 42.6 feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 41.0 feet, minor flooding affects low lying areas near the gage site and farmland along the river. Target Area: Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County.