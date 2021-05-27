Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bailey, Castro, Lamb, Parmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Bailey; Castro; Lamb; Parmer The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Bailey County in northwestern Texas Southeastern Parmer County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Castro County in the Panhandle of Texas Northwestern Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 809 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles southeast of Oklahoma Lane to 5 miles west of Muleshoe Wildlife Refuge, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Muleshoe, Sudan, Needmore, Lazbuddie, Oklahoma Lane, Progress, Lariat and Muleshoe Wildlife Refuge. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH