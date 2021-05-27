Tornado Warning issued for Norton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Norton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN NORTON COUNTY At 811 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles north of Lenora, or 13 miles southwest of Norton, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Norton County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...2.00IN