Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fond Du Lac, WI

5-27-21 fdl city manager clarifies “catastrophic” comment

radioplusinfo.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fond du Lac city manager is clarifying his remarks made at a city council meeting last month that exiting a contract with a business group that had pledged money to build a restaurant at Lakeside Park would have a “catastrophic” impact. “Anytime your have citizenry suing a municipality that’s certainly not a good outcome,” City Manager Joe Moore told WFDL news. “…so that’s why I used that word catastrophic because, there are things worse that can happen, but in terms of having conflict with the people you’re serving that’s not a good outcome.” Moore made the comment just before the council voted four to three to terminate the agreement with Lakeside Forward. On AM 1170s Between the Lines program Moore said going back to last summer he would use the same adjective to describe the impact the issue had in dividing the community. “Hundreds, if not thousand of signs in peoples front yards, ten thousand plus signatures on petitions about direct legislation or advisory referendums, a lawsuit. We could eliminate the adjective. That was not good. That was kind of not bad. That was about as bad as it could get.” Moore says now it’s the donors who are upset. “There’s a similar unwinding going on right now because you have a number of people in the private sector who signed up to either donate or participate in this project. They had a contract with the city and so they have concerns about what that looks like going forward,” Moore said. “As far as any litigation, I don’t know, it’s way too early to tell.” In the end Moore says it’s fair to say the councilmembers who voted to terminate the contract felt they were listening to the public and that the outcome of that vote can be both good and difficult at the same time.

www.radioplusinfo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fond Du Lac, WI
Government
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fdl#City Council#Wfdl News#Lakeside Forward#Lines#Advisory Referendums#Direct Legislation#Petitions#Peoples#Lakeside Park#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Fond Du Lac, WIradioplusinfo.com

5-17-21 fdl weekly construction update

Carpenter Street from Greenwood Street to Main Street. Description: The project includes gas main and service relocations, reconstruction of sanitary sewer and laterals, storm sewer and laterals, water main and laterals, roadway, sidewalk and approaches, street lighting and restoration/landscaping. Traffic Impacts: Carpenter Street is closed to through traffic. Residents, business...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Racine County Eye

City’s Tyler-Domer Community Center To Be COVID-19 Vaccination Site

City of Racine – Today, Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the City of Racine Public Health Administrator, and Mayor Cory Mason announced that thanks to a partnership with the State of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin National Guard, another of the City’s community centers, the Tyler-Domer Community Center, will be a COVID-19 community vaccination location for residents on May 21 and 22.
Wiscnews.com

Beaver Dam mayor to serve as MPTC keynote

FOND DU LAC — Becky Glewen, city of Beaver Dam mayor is the keynote speaker for the Moraine Park Technical College 2021 Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 22. Glewen has served as mayor for the city of Beaver Dam since April 2017 and as Dodge County supervisor for four years. She also held the position of Beaver Dam alderperson for Ward 8 in 2016 for one year.
Wisconsin StateWEAU-TV 13

Ballots sent out for Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s time for Wisconsin’s ginseng growers to have their turn at electing members for their check-off promotional board. Nominees have been named and ballots have are being distributed for the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election. Three candidates for three seats on the board are Joe Heil of Edgar, David Schumacher of Marathon and Meilyn V. Xiong of Wausau. Write-in candidates also may be considered. Ballots must be returned to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection by June 15, via mail or e-mail. Wisconsin ginseng growers who don’t receive a ballot by May 22 should contact the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which oversees state check-off promotional board elections.
Fond Du Lac, WIradioplusinfo.com

5-13-21 fdl intersection closed

A Fond du Lac intersection is closed for a couple of weeks for sanitary sewer work. Fond du Lac Public Works says the intersection of Doty and Sibley Streets is closed for two weeks to allow the utility contractor to set up a generator and bypass for the sanitary sewer at the intersection. The generator will be running 24 hours a day in order to keep continuous flow of sanitary from the city to wastewater treatment plant.
Fond Du Lac, WIwtaq.com

Brakes Put On Controversial Fond Du Lac Park Project

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Fond du Lac city council voted Wednesday night to essentially stop the Lakeside Park enhancement project. Fond du Lac is ending its agreement with “Lakeside Forward.” That’s the group that want to build a restaurant and multipurpose building at the site. Last week,...
Fond Du Lac County, WIradioplusinfo.com

5-13-21 economic development week

Envision Greater Fond du Lac is joining cities nationwide to increase awareness of the work economic developers do to enhance local economic impact. This week is National Economic Development Week. Envision president Sadie Parafiniuk says the Fond du Lac County has fared better than many areas during the pandemic when it comes to business retention and economic development. “We have been fairly lucky in Fond du Lac County,” Parafiniuk told WFDL news. “That is not to gloss over the businesses who did really struggle through the pandemic.” Parafiniuk says the outlook for 2021 is bright.
Fond Du Lac, WIozaukeepress.com

School Board selects management firm

After a four-hour closed session meeting on April 28, the Cedar Grove-Belgium School Board selected C.D. Smith of Fond du Lac as its construction management firm for a possible facility project next year. C.D. Smith was chosen over two other firms. “All of the firms that we interviewed were highly...
Fond Du Lac, WIradioplusinfo.com

5-12-21 fdl city council to vote on lakeside park agreement

The Fond du Lac city council is expected to vote at their meeting Wednesday night on whether to terminate a contract with a business group to build a restaurant near the Lakeside Park Lighthouse. The council vote comes after the group Lakeside Forward rejected three compromise sites for a restaurant. The group has pledged millions of dollars to build the restaurant but is adamant about locating it on Lighthouse Point despite public opposition. At a workshop session last week the council took Lighthouse Point off the table and reached consensus on three new areas of the park…south of the Yacht Club, Oven Island, or the end of North Main Street. Three newly elected councilmembers said if a compromise could not be reached they would vote to terminate an enhancement agreement with Lakeside Forward.
Fond Du Lac County, WIradioplusinfo.com

5-14-21 health care hero award

The Fond du Lac County Public Health Officer and her Department are being recognized for their response to the coronavirus pandemic. Agnesian HealthCare/SSM Health has presented Public Health Officer Kim Mueller and the Health Department with a community partner Heath Care Hero Award. Agnesian HealthCare, a member of SSM Health, and the Fond du Lac County Health Department have collaborated to help individuals and families navigate through various health issues, including measles, mumps, rabies, influenza, H1N1 and more, to provide needed medical care as well as education. This partnership’s significance has been amplified through the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in Fond du Lac County much sooner than other areas within the state of Wisconsin. And, from the first day until present day, Agnesian HealthCare and the Fond du Lac County Health Department have worked side-by-side to be present and flexible to address the ever-changing virus. “This honor, which is so rightfully due, represents the sole Health Care Hero Award being given to a community partner within the entire SSM Health Wisconsin region,” according to Katherine Vergos, St. Agnes Hospital president. “We have always been proud of the strong partnership we have with all of our health department partners, but this really solidifies how much our mutually-beneficial collaboration pays off in the long run.”
Fond Du Lac, WIradioplusinfo.com

5-11-21 fdl school districts continues mask mandate

The Fond du Lac School District will continue a mask mandate for the final few weeks of the school year. Interim superintendent Sharon Simon says the district is following recommendations from the CDC and public health officials to keep students and staff safe. “From the CDC to the Wisconsin Health Department t o our local Health Department, they all say masking makes a difference,” Simon told WFDL news. “I believe in our professionals, that if they tell us that masking makes a difference then we should continue masking.” School Board president Mark Jurgella says the board is standing by it’s commitment to do whatever it takes to keep students in class five days a week. “This new guidance allows us to have no more quarantines if everyone is wearing masks. If there are no more quarantines, people can make it through the remainder of the school year, that was one of the goals we had back in January.”