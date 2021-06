WILMINGTON – The Wilmington High Boys Lacrosse team has certainly picked a good time to be playing their best lacrosse of the season. After getting off to an 0-6 start to the season, the Wildcats have reeled off four straight wins, including two this past week to finish their regular season with a 4-6 record as they prepare to compete in the Middlesex League Tournament beginning on Thursday when they take on Reading High School.