Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff, Coconino County to drop mask mandates June 1

By Associated Press
KTAR News
KTAR News
 23 days ago
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Flagstaff, the most populous city in Coconino County in northern Arizona, and the county itself are dropping masking mandates they implemented last June to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy announced Tuesday that the city’s face-covering proclamation that took effect June 20...

KTAR News

KTAR News

Phoenix, AZ
ABOUT

KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.

