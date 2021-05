(OLNEY) Olney Central College Baseball is hosting Summer Little League Camps next month in June. For ages 6 through 8 on June 7th, 9th, 14th, and 16th and for ages 9 through 12 on June 8th, 10th, 15th, and 17th. All sessions will meet each morning from 9:00 to 11:00 at OCC’s Dennis Conley Field with the rain dates set for June 11th and 18th. The cost is $20 per day or $60 for all four sessions. Registration forms are available online at www.iecc.edu/occ/camps21 and must be returned by next Tuesday, June 1st. Late registrations will be accepted the day of the camp with an additional $10 charge. Players will need to bring a bat, glove, helmet, and pair of shoes. For more, call OCC Coach Dennis Conley at 395-7777, ext. 2131.