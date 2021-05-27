Why the Mutated Coronavirus Variants Are So Worrisome

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleViruses mutate all the time, including the coronavirus that’s caused the global Covid-19 pandemic. Although most of the changes are innocuous, some specific mutations have sparked alarm, and four variants that emerged in the U.K., South Africa, Brazil and India have caused particular concern as they spread worldwide. Studies suggest they are more contagious and some evidence points to one of them being more deadly. At least one other is driving reinfections. Developers are working on second-generation vaccines after early data from South Africa indicated AstraZeneca Plc’s inoculation was less effective against the variant circulating there. Newer data suggest so-called mRNA vaccines -- the novel types made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna -- may offer broader protection.

Sciencenewswars.com

First Autopsy of COVID Vaccinated Patient Found Viral RNA In Every Organ of Body

The first-ever postmortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient’s body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals. The scientific report out of Germany published by the International...
ScienceWISH-TV

Scientists call new virus mutation the ‘Alpha’ coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Scientists think they know why the U.K. variant is more infectious and contagious than all other mutations to date. They are now calling it the “Alpha” coronavirus. This is because it is the only strain that disables the body’s first line of immune defense against COVID-19. News...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.345 variant carrying E484K mutation detected in New York

As vaccine rollouts against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus behind the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, new variants of the virus threaten vaccine efficacy. In the last quarter of 2020, variants, namely the B.1.1.7 and the B.1.351 variants, emerged in the United Kingdom and South Africa,...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Bruker Launches CE-IVD Quantitative Coronavirus Mid-Plex PCR Assay with Mutation Detection for Routine Variant Differentiation

NEHREN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2021-- Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced the launch of the FluoroTypeSARS-CoV-2 varID Q assay – a quantitative LiquidArray® mid-plex PCR panel. This novel assay panel also detects several important mutations to enable laboratories and hospitals to differentiate many major viral variants routinely on all positive samples. The very sensitive FluoroTypeSARS-CoV-2 varID Q diagnostic test detects the SARS-CoV-2 virus using three independent gene targets for high assay robustness, even in case of future additional mutations. The assay achieved a sensitivity of 98% and a specificity of 100% during its clinical performance evaluation study.
Sciencedeseret.com

Why the alpha variant (originally found in the U.K.) has been so strong

A new study suggests the novel coronavirus variant originally discovered in the United Kingdom has been so successful because it can hurt your immune system. “Alpha disables the first line of immune defense in our bodies, giving the variant more time to multiply,” according to The New York Times. Why...
Public HealthWashington Post

Malaria is far deadlier in Africa than the coronavirus. Why is the vaccine taking so long?

NANORO, Burkina Faso — No hospital in this rural community has recorded a covid-19 death. But another menace fills graves on a grimly predictable schedule. The seasonal downpours that soak the red dirt roads here nurture clouds of mosquitoes that spread malaria. Researchers call it a forgotten epidemic: The parasitic disease kills more than 400,000 people each year. Most victims are children in Africa.
Industryoutsourcing-pharma.com

DIA 2021 will explore the potential of RNA based therapeutics

In recent years, it has become clear that RNA molecules are an emerging as a class of therapeutics of relevance to multiple diseases, most recently including COVID-19 vaccines. RNA molecules play a variety of important roles in cells, including structural (ribosomal RNA), enzymatic (small nuclear RNA), and information transfer (messenger...
Public Healthshortpedia.com

Coronavirus mutated 32 times in HIV+ South Africa woman: Study

A 36-year-old woman in South Africa with advanced HIV carried the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 for 216 days, a new study has found. The study—which is yet to be peer-reviewed—also found that the virus accumulated over 30 mutations over the period, including 13 mutations to the spike protein, which plays a crucial role in initiating infection in a host. Woman contracted COVID-19 last September.
ScienceNature.com

An epitope-specific chemically defined nanoparticle vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) can cause severe respiratory disease in humans, particularly in infants and the elderly. However, attempts to develop a safe and effective vaccine have so far been unsuccessful. Atomic-level structures of epitopes targeted by RSV-neutralizing antibodies are now known, including that bound by Motavizumab and its clinically used progenitor Palivizumab. We developed a chemically defined approach to RSV vaccine design, that allows control of both immunogenicity and safety features of the vaccine. Structure-guided antigen design and a synthetic nanoparticle delivery platform led to a vaccine candidate that elicits high titers of palivizumab-like, epitope-specific neutralizing antibodies. The vaccine protects preclinical animal models from RSV infection and lung pathology typical of vaccine-derived disease enhancement. The results suggest that the development of a safe and effective synthetic epitope-specific RSV vaccine may be feasible by combining this conformationally stabilized peptide and synthetic nanoparticle delivery system.
New York City, NYPosted by
COVID Health

NIH study Offers New Evidence of Early SARS-CoV-2 Infections in U.S.

A new antibody testing study examining samples originally collected through the National Institutes of Health’s All of Us Research Program found evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infections in five states earlier than had initially been reported. These findings were published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases. The results expand on findings from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study that suggested SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was present in the U.S. as far back as December 2019.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Recipe Revealed for Even More Powerful COVID-19 Vaccines – Better Protection Against Coronavirus Variants

NEIDL, Broad Institute scientists say next-generation vaccines could stimulate another arm of the immune system, imparting better protection against coronavirus variants. A new study looking at the way human cells activate the immune system in response to SARS-CoV-2 infection could open the door to even more effective and powerful vaccines against the coronavirus and its rapidly emerging variants keeping the global pandemic smoldering.
Public Healthwearebreakingnews.com

CDC Classifies Delta Variant Of Covid-19 As “worrisome”

(CNN) – The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now considers the delta variant of the new coronavirus, also known as B.1.617.2, a “worrying variant.”. The variant of concern designation is given to strains of the virus that scientists believe are more transmissible or may cause more serious illness. Vaccines, treatments, and tests that detect the virus may also be less effective against a worrisome variant. Previously, the CDC had considered the delta variant to be a variant of interest.