Wisconsin State

5-27-21 wisconsin lawmakers consider banning transger athletes

 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) — Female athletes are urging Wisconsin lawmakers to ban transgender people from participating in girls’ and women’s sports, while opponents of the Republican-backed measures say they are discriminatory and chasing a problem that doesn’t exist. A broad array of more than 30 groups opposed the measures that got their first public hearings Wednesday before three legislative committees. Supporters including female athletes and representatives from national groups pushing similar laws in other states, argued that the sanctity of girls’ and women’s sports was at stake. Democratic Gov.

