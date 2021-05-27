Cancel
Hillsborough County rarely fires sexual harassers

By Jenna Bourne (WTSP), Lauren Powell
10 Investigates looked through a decade of sexual harassment investigation records. What we found has now prompted a commissioner to call for policy changes. This story is the latest installment in our YouTube series, "What's Brewing,” investigative reporter Jenna Bourne's series of homemade deep dives into important issues during the coronavirus pandemic. Click here to check out the series and subscribe to our YouTube channel: The Deeper Dive.

