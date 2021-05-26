John Joseph Kaul (Jack), 77, of Theresa

THERESA, N.Y. (WWNY) - “Jack of all Trades!” With a degree from SUNY Delhi, Class of 1963, in Animal Husbandry, farming was Jack’s passion! However, John Joseph Kaul aka Jack, originally of Elmira, NY, possessed many more talents. No project was ever too large or too tedious for him to accomplish. Mechanically inclined (even unwillingly venturing into jetski maintenance), Carpenter, Builder, Landscape architect, Agriculturalist, as well as New York State licensed pool operator were some of the hats he wore. Jack met the love of his life, Nancy, a teacher from Toronto, while she was chaperoning a student field trip to the Finger Lakes Region. It proves opposites attract. Jack was frugal when it mattered, except when it came to matters of toy collectible trains and Corvettes. Those, of course, were necessities! Sadly, John Joseph Kaul (Jack) of Theresa, New York, aged 77, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021.