newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Reading PMS5003 Air Quality Sensors with Windows and Free Pascal

wordpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome time in the past several months, the PMS5003 Air quality sensor came to my attention. This sensor allows you to monitor PM1.0, PM2.5, and PM10 particles in the air. Some times the air quality around these parts gets quite bad due to dust storms or fires. Not only would I like to know just how bad the AQ (air quality) is at my house, I’d like to keep history. I’d also like to send myself a notification if it gets too bad so I know I need to shut up the house and turn on the HEPA filter.

bigdanzblog.wordpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality#Windows#Binary Data#Data Quality#Clean Air#Performance Data#Hepa#Usb#Ttl#Ftdi Breakout Board#Tx Rx#Lazarus Free Pascal#Aqpackett#Ox42#Fifo#Connecting Aq Sensor#Calibration#Actual Measurements#Dust#Pm10 Particles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Computers
Related
Centennial, COcentennialcitizen.net

Letter to the editor: Importance of air quality

Without good air quality, our health and well-being is in jeopardy. Our community, along with many others can experience some of the highest ozone concentrations in the country. This invisible air pollutant is harmful to all of us, affecting our lungs and heart, but is especially bad for young children, older adults, and anyone with sensitivity or respiratory issues like asthma and COPD.
Carsfarms.com

Window Quality Improvements on G-Series Harvesters and Forwarders

MOLINE, IL — Improving the durability of its machines, John Deere now features RENCRAFT® Super Hard Coat polycarbonate windows as a standard offering on its G-Series harvesters and G-Series forwarders. Providing enhancements over the windows previously used, the upgraded windows are designed to withstand external wear. Additionally, the windows are improved to enhance scratch resistance and withstand chemicals and cleaning solutions, while also enhancing optic quality.
ElectronicsOrlando Sentinel

Best cheap window air conditioner

On a hot and humid summer day, when the heavy muggy air makes it difficult to breathe and spending any time outdoors means wearing soaking wet, sticky clothes, entering an air-conditioned building or home is a welcome relief. If your home or apartment isn’t equipped with central air conditioning and...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Fix Printer is in Error State on Windows 10

When the issue ‘Printer is in Error State‘ occurs on Windows 10, the user is not able to use the printer. There are many reasons for this problem, like corrupted or faulty printer driver, printer is not able to establish a healthy connection with the computer, etc. If you are getting the same error with your printer on Windows 10, this article can help you solve the problem.
ComputersPC Gamer

This CPU liquid cooler has an extra fan to cool your M.2 SSD and RAM too

All-in-one CPU coolers come in many different designs and sizes, the most common being between 120mm and 360mm. Some use 120mm fans while others employ larger 140mm fans, they have varying cable lengths, and some use RGB lighting while others don't. What they almost all have in common, however, is a singular goal: to cool your CPU. InWin's newest BR series AIO coolers are primarily focused on that objective as well, but are also cleverly designed to actively cool your motherboard, RAM, and even your M.2 SSD in one fell swoop.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Best free Virtual Drive software for Windows 10

Virtual Drive software is the best alternatives to the CDs/DVDs and other physical storage drives we’ve been using. As the name itself suggests, it’s a virtual drive wherein you can mount the data, store it, transfer it to other machines and use it. The data in these virtual drives are stored/transferred in the form of ISO files.
ComputersPhotonics.com

Light Projection System Changes Objects’ Color and Patterns

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 18, 2021 — Researchers at MIT have developed a method to rapidly change imagery on an object’s surface. The system, “ChromoUpdate,” pairs an ultraviolet light projector with items coated in light-activated dye. The projected light alters the reflective properties of the dye to create colorful new images in a matter of minutes. The technology may accelerate product development by allowing developers to showcase multiple color schemes and designs with a single prototype.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

Dyson V15 detect review: Everything is better with lasers – including vacuuming

After I moved in with my partner, we had two lots of everything. But living in a flat in London means there’s no room for hoarding items. We had a Henry and a Vax. The Henry was soon taken back to my parents’ house, and the Vax remained.It was a cumbersome and upright cabled model – everything I hate about vacuum cleaners. Either they fall over, the cord isn’t long enough to reach between sockets, or it gets annoyingly tangled up. And it’s just so heavy. In short, they’re a huge faff. Then, after getting a cat that used the...
Los Angeles, CAnewsitem.com

Jumbo CO2 Monitor for Indoor Air Quality Tracking

LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 24, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Carbon Monoxide monitoring for indoor safety has never been more important, as schools, restaurants and work places are beginning re-opening efforts. Over the past 15 months, Forensics Detectors has been dedicated in offering carbon dioxide monitoring products for COVID-19 preparedness planning. These detectors are specifically designed for indoor spaces such as classrooms, gyms and offices.
Technologysiliconangle.com

Google celebrates EU Green Week with new air quality sensors and maps

To celebrate EU Green Week starting Monday, May 31, Google LLC is building an air quality map for the City of Copenhagen and announced the upcoming launch of Air View in the City of Dublin to collect air quality measurements with Aclima Inc. technology using all-electric Street View cars. Google...
TechnologyPosted by
SlashGear

Engineers devise a method of powering small electronics using Wi-Fi signals

Over the last handful of years, the number of electronic signals floating through the air has vastly increased worldwide. One of the extremely common signals emitted by electronic devices today is Wi-Fi, typically used to send data without wires between computers and other devices. With an abundance of Wi-Fi signals using a 2.4 gigahertz radio frequency, researchers have been looking into ways to tap into those signals for other purposes.
Electronicsthefabricator.com

Rescaling tool minimizes 3D printing design iterations

Recognizing that all 3D-printed parts shrink or warp during the printing process, Riven has developed a new rescaling tool that reportedly minimizes design iterations and yields more-accurate parts. The tool works with AM technologies ranging from FFF and resin-based printers to most styles of metal printers. The California company’s software...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Wireless Mechanical Keyboards

The Vissles V84 wireless mechanical keyboard boasts several ground-breaking elements to accommodate modern typing demands. This tightly designed keyboard features a Bluetooth connection to get more work done from anywhere without the hassle of dealing with loose wires. To add to the product's user-friendly nature, its Bluetooth feature can seamlessly switch between five different devices.
Electronicscircuitcellar.com

Environmental Multi-Sensor Device Runs on RPi CM4

Sfera Labs has launched a $276 “Exo Sense Pi” multi-sensor computer based on an RPi CM4 with sensors for air quality, temp, humidity, light, and motion plus RS-485, an open collector output, 2x digital inputs, a mic, and an RTC. In 2019, Sfera Labs launched an Exo Sense Py environmental...
Chemistrychemistryworld.com

Composite materials created using glue made from metallic glass

Metallic glass can be used as a glue to bind various materials together, new research shows. The work could be developed into a strategy for making and tailoring the properties of composite materials. A long-standing goal for materials scientists is preparing materials with particular properties. Forming composites by combining two...
Computersarxiv.org

Maximally Chaotic Dynamical System of Infinite Dimensionality

We analyse the infinite-dimensional limit of the maximally chaotic dynamical systems that are defined on N-dimensional tori. These hyperbolic systems found successful application in computer algorithms that generate high-quality pseudorandom numbers for advanced Monte Carlo simulations. The chaotic properties of these systems are increasing with $N$ because the corresponding Kolmogorov-Sinai entropy grows linearly with $N$. We calculated the spectrum and the entropy of the system that appears in the infinite dimensional limit. We demonstrated that the limiting system has exponentially expanding and contracting foliations and therefore belongs to the Anosov maximally chaotic dynamical systems of infinite dimensionality. The liming system defines the hyperbolic evolution of the continuous functions very similar to the evolution of a velocity function describing the hydrodynamic flow of fluids. We compare the chaotic properties of the limiting system with those of the hydrodynamic flow of incompressible ideal fluid on a torus investigated by Arnold. This maximally chaotic system can find application in Monte Carlo method, statistical physics and digital signal processing.
Sciencearxiv.org

Self-similar mechanisms in wall turbulence, through the lens of resolvent analysis

Self-similarity of coherent structures in turbulent channels is explored by means of resolvent analysis. In this modelling framework, coherent structures are understood to arise as a response of the linearised mean-flow operator to generalised, frequency-dependent Reynolds stresses, considered to act as an external forcing. We assess the self-similarity of both the flow structures and the associated forcing. The former are educed from direct numerical simulation data using Spectral Proper Orthogonal Decomposition, whereas the latter are identified using a frequency space version of Extended Proper Orthogonal Decomposition (Borée, J. 2003 Extended proper orthogonal decomposition: a tool to analyse correlated events in turbulent flows. Experiments in fluids 35 (2), 188-192). The forcing structures identified are compared to those obtained using the resolvent-based estimation introduced by Towne et al. (2020) (Towne, A., Lozano-Durán, A. & Yang, X. 2020 Resolvent-based estimation of space-time flow statistics. Journal of Fluid Mechanics 883, A17). The analysis reveals self-similarity of both coherent structures$-$supporting Townsend's notion of attached eddies$-$and the underlying forcing, and it is observed for simulations in which $Re_\tau$ varies from 180 to 1000, indicating self-similar dynamics over a broad range of turbulent scales.