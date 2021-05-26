Reading PMS5003 Air Quality Sensors with Windows and Free Pascal

Some time in the past several months, the PMS5003 Air quality sensor came to my attention. This sensor allows you to monitor PM1.0, PM2.5, and PM10 particles in the air. Some times the air quality around these parts gets quite bad due to dust storms or fires. Not only would I like to know just how bad the AQ (air quality) is at my house, I’d like to keep history. I’d also like to send myself a notification if it gets too bad so I know I need to shut up the house and turn on the HEPA filter.