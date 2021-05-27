Cancel
5-27-21 republicans, uw clash over abortion ban proposal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers and University of Wisconsin officials are sparring over a bill that end an arrangement allowing UW doctors to train to perform abortions at a Planned Parenthood clinic. The bill’s chief sponsor, Sen. Andre Jacque, argued during a hearing before the Senate’s families and children committee on Wednesday that the deal violates state law prohibiting taxpayer-funded abortions. Robert Golden, dean of the UW medical school, countered that ending the arrangement would result in the school’s obstetrics-gynecology program losing its federal accreditation and that would-be gynecologists will enroll elsewhere. He says that would exacerbate a shortage of gynecologists in Wisconsin. The committee is not expected to vote on the bill.

