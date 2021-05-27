Cancel
Fond Du Lac, WI

5-27-21 fdl city council president says council is in waiting pattern over discussion about lakeside park

Cover picture for the articleThe Fond du Lac city council president says the council is in a waiting pattern when it comes to further discussion about future development at Lakeside Park. The council voted at it’s May 12 meeting to exit a contract with a business group to build a restaurant on the Lighthouse Peninsula, and has not discussed the issue since. Council president Kay Miller says the council is waiting to see what happens with the (city’s) legal team and waiting to see if there is another committee of the whole meeting. “So I think we’re just kind of in a waiting pattern right now,” Miller told WFDL news. “I don’t know if anything is off the table or what’s still on it.” The council directed city staff to set up a workshop session with the business group Lakeside Forward. City manager Joe Moore says the city has to have a “willing partner” in order to have a meeting. As of now that hasn’t happened.

