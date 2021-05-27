Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

5-27-21 grothman says independent commission to investigate capitol insurrection is unnecessary

radioplusinfo.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleRepublican congressman Glenn Grothman says he doesn’t believe an independent commission is necessary to investigate the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, although he says there are still a lot of unanswered questions about what happened. Grothman voted against the creation of the bipartisan commission last week. Grothman says he is surprised that there are still many unanswered questions about what happened. Grothman says instead of creating a commission a current standing committee could investigate.

www.radioplusinfo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Grothman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Insurrection#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Protestswsgw.com

Officer injured in Capitol riot calls for independent commission

Newly obtained video by CBS News shows the brutal beating of D.C. Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone during January’s Capitol riot. “All holy hell broke loose. The next thing you know, we were just in a hand-to-hand just battle,” Fanone told CBS News’ Kris Van Cleave. His body camera captured the moment as he was pulled into the crowd of rioters and attacked.
Congress & Courtsdccc.org

Dishonorable GOP: 21 Extremist House Republicans Say Police Who Defended Capitol on January 6 Don’t Deserve Highest Civilian Honor

21 House Republicans Refuse to Award Congressional Gold Medal to Police Who Defended Democracy on January 6. It’s a remarkably sad, embarrassing and dishonorable move even for Kevin McCarthy’s increasingly extreme House GOP. On Tuesday, GOP messaging leaders and QAnon conspiracy theorists Marjorie Tayor Greene and Matt Gaetz led a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

21 House Republicans Voted Against Congressional Medals for Officers Who Defended Capitol Against Insurrection

Several Republican members of the House of Representatives voted Tuesday against awarding Congressional Gold Medals to law enforcement officers who responded to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building, which threatened the lives of those same lawmakers and their colleagues. Though the measure passed by a huge margin with 406 votes, 21 Republicans voted against it. Some Republicans initially objected to the term “insurrectionist,” which was included in the resolution’s first version. In all, four Gold Medals will be printed: one for the Capitol Police, one for the Washington, D.C. police, one for the Smithsonian Institute, and one to be displayed in the Capitol. The 21 Republicans are: Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Thomas Massie (R-KY), Andy Harris (R-MD), Lance Gooden (R-TX), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Michael Cloud (R-TX), Andrew S. Clyde (R-GA), Greg Steube (R-FL), Bob Good (R-VA) and John Rose (R-TN), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Barry Moore (R-AL), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Matt Rosendale (R-MT), Chip Roy (R-TX), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Warren Davidson (R-OH), Scott Perry (R-PA), Jody Hice (R-GA) and Mary Miller (R-IL).
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Pelosi: House to move forward with investigating Jan. 6 insurrection

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday the House will move forward with investigating the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, AP reports. Why it matters: The Senate last month failed to advance a bill that would create a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Capitol riot. Pelosi's comments come after military officials and FBI Director Christopher Wray testified earlier Tuesday on the Jan. 6 events.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate investigation of insurrection falls short

On June 8, the Senate released the report of its investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection. The report confirms much of what we already know and provides some new insights, but it leaves many questions unanswered, skirting key issues that should have been squarely addressed. Its shortcomings reveal the need for a more thorough investigation.
Congress & Courtsedglentoday.com

Durbin Calls For Unanimous Passage Of Bipartisan & Bicameral Legislation To Sustain Crime Victims Fund - Senator Pat Toomey Objects

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today on the Senate floor requested unanimous consent to pass the bipartisan VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act, which would strengthen the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) by fixing how the Crime Victims Fund (CVF) is funded. Specifically, the bill would redirect monetary penalties from federal deferred prosecution and non-prosecution agreements into the CVF to increase funding for state victim compensation and assistance programs and grants to victims service providers.
California Stateoc-breeze.com

California Congressman Lou Correa (D-CA46) states tech antitrust legislation will hurt California

On Thursday, June 24, Congressman Lou Correa released the following statement following the conclusion of a markup of antitrust legislation by the House Judiciary Committee. Rep. Lou Correa said, “I thank my colleagues for asking the important questions regarding tech antitrust. I remember working for Bell Systems a long time ago when Bell Systems was broken up. The question was asked and answered by Judge Green.
Minnesota Statefox9.com

Minnesota lawmakers near deal on public safety budget bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota lawmakers say they are close to reaching a deal on the well-debated public safety budget bill on Saturday. The bill, which will include some policing changes, had become the toughest obstacle to completing the budget. DFL lawmakers had pushed for police oversight changes in the bill but have struggled to find common ground with GOP lawmakers. Lawmakers faced a June 30 deadline to avoid a lapse in funding for courts and prison.
Politicsktoo.org

Alaska House speaker expresses confidence in effort to avert shutdown

Alaska House Speaker Louise Stutes expressed confidence on Friday that the House will vote on Monday to avert much of state government shutting down. Stutes, a Kodiak Republican, has been negotiating with House Minority Leader Cathy Tilton, a Palmer Republican, over what it would take to avoid a shutdown. Stutes said she and Tilton have worked well together, but they are still “fine-tuning” the details ahead of a vote.
Congress & CourtsCNS News

Sen. Moran: 'I Support' Voter ID

(CNS News) -- When asked whether people should be required to produce an ID in order to vote, just as they must produce an ID to buy alcohol, Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) said that he supports voter ID in his home state. At the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, CNS News...
Congress & Courtsipolitics.ca

Speaker to oppose government’s court challenge to provide docs

House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota notified MPs on Friday that he will oppose the attorney general’s effort in court to block the release of un-redacted government documents concerning the firing of two Chinese scientists from the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg. The documents in question were first requested by...
Texas Statespectrumlocalnews.com

Evening Briefing: VP Harris visits border after facing criticism for absence, Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 1/2 years for the murder of George Floyd, Texas House Democrats sue Gov. Abbott over defunding Legislature

Good evening, Texas. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Our hot weather maker, high pressure, will weaken as the we get into the weekend. Temperatures will still be hot and slightly above normal on Saturday but our heat index readings won't be quite as dangerous.