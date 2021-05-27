5-27-21 grothman says independent commission to investigate capitol insurrection is unnecessary
Republican congressman Glenn Grothman says he doesn’t believe an independent commission is necessary to investigate the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, although he says there are still a lot of unanswered questions about what happened. Grothman voted against the creation of the bipartisan commission last week. Grothman says he is surprised that there are still many unanswered questions about what happened. Grothman says instead of creating a commission a current standing committee could investigate.www.radioplusinfo.com