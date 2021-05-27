Hoornstra: Finding MLB’s real 20,000th player, with apologies to Jose Godoy
A fun little Twitter thread went viral over the weekend. It spawned another fun little Twitter thread, which copied a bit from a television broadcast of a Major League Baseball game. That dialogue was ostensibly fueled by a national story citing the original Twitter thread; the Associated Press, NPR and ESPN all ran with it. Once Jeopardy! icon Ken Jennings repeated the story in a pre-recorded spot on the Seattle Mariners’ social media channels, it had jumped the shark.www.ocregister.com