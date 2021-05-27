Hoornstra: Finding MLB’s real 20,000th player, with apologies to Jose Godoy

When Major League Baseball announced a series of new rules for the 2021 minor-league season, it touted the experiment as a positive for player safety. Enlarging the bases at Triple-A meant more room for fielders and runners to share space on the canvas, reducing the likelihood of collisions. MLB’s website boasted that, by permitting only a starting pitcher to be replaced with a designated hitter, the Atlantic League’s new DH rule might reduce pitcher injuries and also de-emphasize the use of bullpens. MLB also chose to move the Atlantic League mound back by 12 inches, rather than a longer distance, in order “to make a change without disruption or added injury risk.” The league cited data from the American Sports Medicine Institute to support its claims.