"No Regard For Athletes' Mental Health": Why Naomi Osaka Won't Do Press at the French Open

Win or lose, good performance or bad, professional athletes know postgame interviews are part of the deal. Even if they're still processing a wrenching defeat, they're expected to sit at the podium and field questions about what went wrong, why they made this choice or that one, how they'll move forward - the list goes on. The journalists asking those questions are just doing their jobs, but there's no doubt it's a tough scene for the athletes, especially those playing individual sports with no teammates or coaches to serve as buffers.