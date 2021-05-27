Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

"No Regard For Athletes' Mental Health": Why Naomi Osaka Won't Do Press at the French Open

By Maggie Ryan
msn.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWin or lose, good performance or bad, professional athletes know postgame interviews are part of the deal. Even if they're still processing a wrenching defeat, they're expected to sit at the podium and field questions about what went wrong, why they made this choice or that one, how they'll move forward - the list goes on. The journalists asking those questions are just doing their jobs, but there's no doubt it's a tough scene for the athletes, especially those playing individual sports with no teammates or coaches to serve as buffers.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

Martina Navratilova deletes tweet saying that Naomi Osaka 'tried to make a situation better for herself and others' with French Open media boycott, but 'inadvertently made it worse': Serena Williams backs star after withdrawal

Martina Navratilova has deleted a tweet which said Naomi Osaka's media boycott had 'inadvertently made her situation worse.'. Osaka pulled out of the French Open on Monday amid backlash over her decision not to speak to the media during the tournament on 'mental health' grounds. Navratilova, and 18-time Grand Slam...
Tennis927theblock.com

Will Smith Supports Naomi Osaka With Heartfelt Instagram Post

When Naomi Osaka made the decision to drop out of the French Open on May 31, a contentious situation that had been brewing publicly for days became one of overwhelming love as many across the world voiced their support in defending her decision. One of the latest and biggest examples comes from the iconic entertainer Will Smith on social media.
Tennissamfordcrimson.com

Naomi Osaka pulls out of French Open as she bravely admits to depression battle

Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the French Open amid controversy over her press conference stance. Get email updates with the day’s biggest stories. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
TennisPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Naomi Osaka Withdraws From Berlin Tournament Amid Mental Health Concerns

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka has pulled out of next week’s Berlin WTA 5000 tournament, raising questions about whether she will participate in Wimbledon next month. Last week, Osaka made headlines for withdrawing from the French Open after being fined and threatened with sanctions for skipping media obligations. The 23-year-old revealed that she has suffered from depression and anxiety in recent years and announced she will “take some time away from the court.” Osaka, who is ranked No. 2 in the world, has not said whether she plans to compete at the Olympics.
TennisPosted by
Amomama

Naomi Osaka Shows off Her Beach Body in a Green Swimsuit

Naomi Osaka stunned her fans as she displayed her fit physique in a stylish green bikini. She also sizzled in another breath-taking swimwear from her Frankies Bikinis collection. It is not just her smashing skills on the tennis court that has captivated the world; Naomi Osaka also leaves fans in...
TennisPosted by
Black Enterprise

Tennis Superstar Naomi Osaka Responds To Fans After Announcing Withdrawal from French Open

Earlier this week, Naomi Osaka announced her withdrawal from the French Open. On Sunday, May 30th, Osaka was fined $15,000 for declining media interviews for a post-match press conference. According to officials, Osaka failed to meet her contractual media obligations. Tennis officials expected her to attend a news conference after her first-round victory against Romania’s Maria Tig. But Osaka announced that she had to prioritize her mental health instead.
Tennisdailynewsgh.com

Naomi Osaka Withdraws From A Second Tennis Tournament Following The French Open

Naomi Osaka is keeping her mental health a priority and it’s been revealed that she will not be playing in the upcoming Berlin WTA 5000 Tournament. The 23-year-old tennis champion withdrew from competition citing mental health. Click inside to read more about the situation…. The Berlin WTA 5000 tournament starts...
TennisTODAY.com

Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from French Open sparks important conversations

Tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open this week after she was fined for skipping media obligations at the tournament. She cited her mental health in the announcement, which has sparked conversations about the pressure of the games athletes face. NBC’s Catie Beck has this week’s Sunday Focus.
Tennishuntingdondailynews.com

Sponsors hail Naomi Osaka's 'courage' on mental health

NEW YORK (AP) — A few years ago, a star athlete dropping out of a major tennis tournament over mental health issues might have been seen as a sign of weakness. Today, at least for Naomi Osaka’s corporate sponsors, it is being hailed as refreshingly honest. That would explain why...
TennisNew York Post

Wimbledon desperate to lure Naomi Osaka in after French Open exit

If Naomi Osaka is playing chicken with Wimbledon, it appears she’s winning. The bosses of the upcoming grass-court Grand Slam, which begins June 28, have extended several very public olive branches to Osaka in recent days and hinted at compromising over the tournament’s media obligations – seemingly in an effort to get the tennis superstar to commit to playing in London.