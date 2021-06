I believe this Memorial Day will have even greater weight of meaning as we transition back to normal life. It will be one of the first organized events we’ve had since COVID-19 restrictions began over a year ago. This year’s parade is organized by Nicholas P. Lesando Jr. American Legion Post 214. Lineup will be in front of Village Hall on Main St. and the parade will step off at 11 a.m. This year’s Grand Marshal is Tony Cossimano.