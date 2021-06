To help the U.S. economy recover from the pandemic, the Biden administration has put forth two plans to assist Americans returning to work. The American Families Plan would invest in universal preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, offer direct support to reduce child-care costs for low- and middle-income earners, and extend tax credits for working parents. The American Jobs Plan would spend federal funds to upgrade the country’s physical and social infrastructure, thus encouraging new jobs in manufacturing, construction, caregiving, and research and development. With 2 million women out of work, these policies have the potential to accelerate women’s reentry and retention in the labor force.