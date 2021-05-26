newsbreak-logo
Leavenworth, WA

Lest we forget…

 4 days ago

In the most recent issue Bill Forhan, Publisher put a spotlight on what has been brewing with the current Mayor and City Council regarding the cities revenues and what organizations and their events really contribute. It appears that they have no real knowledge what Leavenworth is…it is tourist town and that produces the revenue that goes into the city coffers. Why would you want to upset many of the events by dictating to organizations on your rules and the way you want the event to look and feel. In my opinion if government gets involved you can be assured the events will just continue to go down in attendance and the people that suffer the most are those folks that have given their time and hard work to produce a great event for our tourists not to mention local businesses.

Leavenworth, WAkpq.com

City of Leavenworth Recruits Wachholder for Top Public Works Position

East Wenatchee Project Development Manager Tom Wachholder will be taking his talents to the upper valley June 21st to be the City of Leavenworth’s new Public Works and Capital Improvement Program Director. Communications Analyst Christine Voos said the city’s hiring process was two-tired. “We started with a local search so...
Leavenworth, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Family fun time once more in Leavenworth

That's what getting the coronavirus vaccine means to us. For the first time in more than a year, we're on the road again visiting family members in Eastern Washington. We returned to Leavenworth, where many of Leslie's relatives live. It was truly liberating to see people face-to-face after a year of isolation, thanks to the coronavirus vaccine.
Leavenworth, WAleavenworthecho.com

The Leavenworth Echo

After 31 years of serving the needs of our community, Ed Womack, DVM has decided to retire from Cascade Veterinary Clinics effective in late December. In the meantime, Dr. Womack will continue seeing patients, within a reduced schedule, for the remainder of this year. Dr. Womack has cared for... Empty...
Leavenworth, WAcashmerevalleyrecord.com

Cashmere Valley Record

Stifel’s Roxanne Bryant Qualifies For President's Council. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) announced that Roxanne Bryant qualified for the firm’s 2021 President’s Council. Ms. Bryant is a Senior Vice President/Investments with the Taylor/Bryant Investment Group and Branch Manager of Stifel’s Wenatchee, Washington, Private Client Group office. Ms. Bryant... Empty Bowls.
Cashmere, WAkpq.com

New Cashmere Farmers Market Opened for the Season on Sunday

The brand new Cashmere Community Farmers Market opened for the season Sunday. Market Manager Cali Osborne says this is a partnership with the established efforts in Leavenworth which can help them succeed where others haven’t. “We brought a huge grant into the picture and hired staff and, as I think...
Wenatchee, WAkpq.com

Wenatchee Council Approves Annexation Petition For Developers

The city of Wenatchee received a 10% annexation petition from lower Sunnyslope based developers with the council approving the proposed annexation. The annexation area includes land in and around Grace City Church and School Street. “We plan for growth, so we have an Urban Growth Area which goes out to...
Chelan, WAcashmerevalleyrecord.com

Chelan PUD General Manager Steve Wright retires

Every journey must come to an end. After 8 years it’s time for me to move on and give someone else a chance to run this great utility. My contract with the PUD to serve as the General Manager runs through the end of this year. I have informed the Board that I do not intend to serve as the General Manager beyond that.
Washington StatePosted by
Only In Washington

Take An Easy Loop Trail To Enter Another World At Icicle Gorge Trail In Washington

If you’ve spent any time in the Leavenworth area, you’ve probably heard of Icicle Gorge. This gentle loop trail navigates both banks of the Icicle River, allowing hikers to experience the magic of the Icicle Valley without making massive elevation gains. Come see why this fantastic nature trail is so popular. Have you ever hiked […] The post Take An Easy Loop Trail To Enter Another World At Icicle Gorge Trail In Washington appeared first on Only In Your State.