Lest we forget…

In the most recent issue Bill Forhan, Publisher put a spotlight on what has been brewing with the current Mayor and City Council regarding the cities revenues and what organizations and their events really contribute. It appears that they have no real knowledge what Leavenworth is…it is tourist town and that produces the revenue that goes into the city coffers. Why would you want to upset many of the events by dictating to organizations on your rules and the way you want the event to look and feel. In my opinion if government gets involved you can be assured the events will just continue to go down in attendance and the people that suffer the most are those folks that have given their time and hard work to produce a great event for our tourists not to mention local businesses.