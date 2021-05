TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Hudson’s Bay Foundation is pleased to announce the launch of its new social impact platform, Hudson’s Bay Charter for Change. 351 years after HBC was granted its Royal Charter, the company’s Foundation is marking the anniversary with a new one: a promise to accelerate racial equity by changing how it invests in communities. Hudson’s Bay Foundation is committing $30 million over 10 years to organisations working to advance racial equity and inclusion, through three key areas of focus: Education, Employment and Empowerment. This commitment starts today with our first five charitable partners: Indspire, Black Youth Helpline, CEE Centre For Young Black Professionals, CPAC Foundation, and MLSE Foundation.