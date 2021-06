We had the pleasure of interviewing Montana Tucker over Zoom video!. Recognized for sharing the stage with the likes of Ciara, Lil Wayne, Flo Rida to JLo, Montana is taking the industry by storm with hits of her own. Following the success of her recent singles like “Hola” & “Sunday Funday,” Montana recently dropped “DooWop’ via Universal Music Group, which will be followed by “Be Myself” featuring social media mega-star Todrick Hall on May 17th! It will also be Zumba’s anthem for their Pride Campaign, with each video made to the song with hashtag, #Zumba to donate $1 to It Gets Better organization.