TeamLogic IT Increases Nationwide Expansion as MSP Market Said to Enter Golden Age in the Next Decade

Cybersecurity remains a top priority for small and medium businesses (SMBs) worldwide, as revealed in a survey conducted by Vanson Bourne and commissioned by ConnectWise, the leading provider of business automation software for technology solution providers (TSPs). The third annual report, Cybersecurity in an Era of Competing Priorities: The State of SMB Cybersecurity in 2021, today found that organizations are challenged to find a managed service provider (MSP) or a TSP that will help protect them from rising cybersecurity threats, and most would consider moving to a new IT service provider with the “right” solution, and would pay on average 34% more for that service provider.