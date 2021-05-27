St. Louis leaders delay tax break decision for project in thriving Cortex district
ST. LOUIS — New city leaders have again delayed a decision on tax breaks for a development, this time for a project in the booming Cortex technology hub. On Wednesday, the St. Louis Tax Increment Financing Commission was set to discuss $14 million in tax increment financing for St. Louis developer KDG’s $99 million office and apartment proposal. The project would add two office buildings, 160 apartments and a 610-spot parking garage, additions long sought in Cortex, the central corridor district home to thousands of jobs.www.stltoday.com