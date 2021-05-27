Cancel
Eric Carle, creator of ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar,’ dies at 91

By CNN
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 23 days ago
CNN– The author and artist of ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar,’ Eric Carle, died at the age of 91 on Sunday.

Carle’s official twitter account confirmed the news on Wednesday.

Carle’s family also posted on the artist’s website, “In the light of the moon, holding on to a good star, a painter of rainbows is now traveling across the night sky.”

As reported by CNN, Carle and his late wife Bobbie, opened a picture book art museum in 2002. The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art is located in Massachusetts.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Fort Myers, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
State
Massachusetts State
Person
Eric Carle
#Art Museum#Cnn#The Eric Carle Team#Cable News Network Inc
