Royal Caribbean’s Celebrity Cruises are rolling back its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for ships sailing out of Florida. Unvaccinated people on the ship will face onboard restrictions, including extra testing and additional costs. They will have to pay for $178 worth of coronavirus tests, face strict mask requirements and seating restrictions and the possibility of not being able to go out on land. The vaccine-mandate reversal comes amid Florida’s heated battle with cruise lines over the state’s ban on vaccine passports.