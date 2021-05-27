Cancel
Superhero Bits: ‘The Flash’ Wants to Bring Back ‘Black Lightning’, ‘The Boys’ Pop-Up Restaurant & More

By Ethan Anderton
/Film
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilly Dee Williams become Two-Face in the Batman ’89 comic book sequel? Want to play as Deathstroke in Fortnite? Will Black Lightning return in The Flash for the show’s eighth season? Why is Kevin Smith mad about the Batgirl movie at HBO Max? Why did Scott Derrickson leave the Doctor Strange sequel? Who was up for the role of Zack Snyder‘s Batman if Ben Affleck passed? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

www.slashfilm.com
MoviesPosted by
Deseret News

We have our first look at Michael Keaton’s return as Batman

“The Flash” director Andy Muschietti has shared a first-look image at the logo for Michael Keaton’s return as Batman. The logo, which you can see below or on Instagram, resembles the logo Keaton’s version of Batman wore in 1989’s “Batman” and 1992’s “Batman Returns.”. Is Michael Keaton returning as Batman?
TV Series/Film

Superhero Bits: ‘Sweet Tooth’ Stirs Up Newspaper Controversy, ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ Cast Reacts to Cancellation & More

What are the running times for the first two episodes of Marvel’s Loki series? Why did it take half a year to make Soldier Boy‘s costume for The Boys? Why did the inspiration for Danny Elfman‘s Batman score come at the worst time? Will you get an action figure of Owen Wilson‘s character from Loki? Did you know a Green Lantern scene almost caused Zack Snyder’s Justice League to fall apart? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

J.J. Abrams’ Superman Reportedly Won’t Be Connected To Pattinson’s Batman

Superman and Batman are both getting reboots in the years ahead. 2022, of course, delivers Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, while J.J. Abrams is producing a new Man of Steel movie set to feature a black Clark Kent, as based on a script from Marvel Comics writer Ta-Nehisi Coates. Both of these projects will take place outside the mainline DCEU continuity, but don’t expect them to cross over.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Matt Reeves Reportedly Tried To Make The Batman Darker Than The Dark Knight Trilogy

It would be safe to assume that we won’t be getting a live-action version of Batman any time in the near future that looks to Adam West’s 1960s TV series for inspiration, with the Caped Crusader’s big screen adventures having leaned into darkness ever since Joel Schumacher’s Batman & Robin caused the original franchise to implode over a quarter of a century ago.
MoviesGeekTyrant

THE FLASH Director Teases The Superhero's New Suit and Logo

The Flash director Andy Muschietti has shared a new photo from the upcoming film and this one teases the new suit and logo for Ezra Miller’s The Flash. The photo offers a close-up look revealing the details of the new suit design. It looks like Barry Allen's new Flash suit...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Wonder Woman actor you didn’t know had appeared in the Justice League Snyder cut

Longtime fans of Zack Snyder they claimed for their version of Justice League, especially considering the failure of the court led by Joss Whedon which was released in theaters in 2017. Was there a Snyder cut? Many doubted it was real. But finally Warner and the filmmaker agreed to complete the film and bring it to the streaming service HBO Max.
Visual ArtIGN

Zack Snyder's Justice League Concept Art Teases Green Lantern Appearance

Zack Snyder has released a new piece of Justice League concept art, depicting a meeting between Green Lantern and Batman at the end of the movie. The artwork was posted by Snyder on his Vero account, showing John Stewart's Green Lantern, as played by Wayne T. Carr, hovering outside Bruce Wayne's lakeside home. The scene might seem familiar to those who have seen the Snyder Cut of Justice League, as it resembles the teaser at the end of the movie wherein Martian Manhunter visits the Caped Crusader after he's had another "Knightmare."
TV Showscgmagonline.com

First Look at Sasha Calle’s Supergirl’s Suit in The Flash Revealed

After revealing how Michael Keaton’s Batman suit will look like, and teasing Barry Allen’s upgraded outfit, The Flash director Andy Muschietti revealed today, on his Instagram, the first look at Sasha Calle’s suit as Supergirl for the upcoming DC film. Calle, whose sole credit was starring as Lola Rosales in CBC’s The Young and the Restless, will make her feature film debut as the popular DC Comics character.
MoviesIGN

Canceled Lego Batman 2 Movie Was Too Good to Be True - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

There was going to be a Lego Batman 2 movie, but it got cancelled over a rights issue. Now, the original director Chris McKay has revealed what he and Rick and Morty's Dan Harmon had planned for the film. That's right, Rick and Morty's Dan Harmon was attached to write the Lego Batman 2 film, along with Loki creator Michael Waldron. Outside of WB's current loss of the Lego Movie IP to Universal, according to McKay, the studio heads were a bit standoffish at the idea of exploring a tonally serious side to Batman in a Lego movie with Lego Batman 2. Jan Foster's Thor armour! The Goddess of Thunder has been revealed, as we get our first look at what will likely be Jane's getup in the upcoming Marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. The fan account aptly named 'Thor: Love and Thunder News' tweeted out images of a t-shirt they claim was shared by crew members after wrapping production on the movie. The artwork on the shirt features Jane's Thor costume as either a 1-to-1 recreation or heavily inspired by her appearance in The Mighty Thor comic written by Jason Aaron, drawn by Russell Dauterman. In other entertainment news, Zack Snyder released a new piece of Justice League concept art for us all to enjoy of the Green Lantern. Taking to his Vero account, Snyder posted this image of John Stewart's Green Lantern, played by Wayne T. Carr, in the air outside of Bruce Wayne's vacation home. If you've seen the 4 hour Snyder Cut, you might recognize this scene since it's very similar to when we see Martian Manhunter outside of Bruce Wayne's place, visiting him after he has another one of those 'Knightmares'. We discuss this all in today's episode of IGN The Fix: Entertainment with Akeem Lawanson! #LegoBatman #IGN.
Moviescomicon.com

Andy Muschietti’s ‘Flash’ Feature Costume Teases Continue With Supergirl

Although we still won’t believe The Flash feature film is real until we’re sitting there watching it, director Andy Muschietti continues to promote faith in the production (which is allegedly filming right now) via a series of photos on his Instagram page. In each, we see a close-up shot of the key superhero costumes; the chest emblems prominently featured. The earlier photos in the triptych featured the Flash’s (Ezra Miller) updated look and a spot on recreation of the Batman ’89 (Michael Keaton) logo — although the slight drip of blood upon it invited comparisons to Watchmen and Doomsday Clock.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

10 Superhero Movie Sequels That Were A CRUSHING Disappointment For Marvel And DC Fans

These days, we're in what can only really be described as a golden age of superhero movies. The credit for that goes to Marvel Studios for the most part, but it's not the DC Extended Universe has been all bad! Regardless, even today's most disappointing efforts pale in comparison to what came before. Prior to Iron Man's release in 2008, it was rare to get even one decent comic book adaptation a year and we're sure many of you remember the days of Catwoman and Daredevil!