Superhero Bits: ‘The Flash’ Wants to Bring Back ‘Black Lightning’, ‘The Boys’ Pop-Up Restaurant & More

There was going to be a Lego Batman 2 movie, but it got cancelled over a rights issue. Now, the original director Chris McKay has revealed what he and Rick and Morty's Dan Harmon had planned for the film. That's right, Rick and Morty's Dan Harmon was attached to write the Lego Batman 2 film, along with Loki creator Michael Waldron. Outside of WB's current loss of the Lego Movie IP to Universal, according to McKay, the studio heads were a bit standoffish at the idea of exploring a tonally serious side to Batman in a Lego movie with Lego Batman 2. Jan Foster's Thor armour! The Goddess of Thunder has been revealed, as we get our first look at what will likely be Jane's getup in the upcoming Marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. The fan account aptly named 'Thor: Love and Thunder News' tweeted out images of a t-shirt they claim was shared by crew members after wrapping production on the movie. The artwork on the shirt features Jane's Thor costume as either a 1-to-1 recreation or heavily inspired by her appearance in The Mighty Thor comic written by Jason Aaron, drawn by Russell Dauterman. In other entertainment news, Zack Snyder released a new piece of Justice League concept art for us all to enjoy of the Green Lantern. Taking to his Vero account, Snyder posted this image of John Stewart's Green Lantern, played by Wayne T. Carr, in the air outside of Bruce Wayne's vacation home. If you've seen the 4 hour Snyder Cut, you might recognize this scene since it's very similar to when we see Martian Manhunter outside of Bruce Wayne's place, visiting him after he has another one of those 'Knightmares'. We discuss this all in today's episode of IGN The Fix: Entertainment with Akeem Lawanson! #LegoBatman #IGN.