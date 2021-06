(Border Patrol rescues two more)....It happened early Monday morning. El Centro Sector Border Patrol received a call from the San Diego Sector Foreign Operations Branch at around 1:20 am. The San Diego FOB informed the El Centro Station of two undocumented individuals lost in the Jacumba Wilderness region. They said they were lost and tired. Thge individuals were a 17 year old boy from El Salvador and his 7 year old niece. Agents working in the field were notified. Using provided GPS coordinates, the agents responded to the area. Agents located the two at around 2:00 Monday morning. A welfare check was conducted on each one. It was determined they did not need medical attention. The two were transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center. Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have rescued 142 individuals abandoned by smugglers, lost or in distress.